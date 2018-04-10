Local photographer Ronnie Tierney wins Grand Canyon annual pass contest

Grand Canyon National Park announced Veronica “Ronnie” Tierney as its annual pass photo contest winner March 29. (Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes/NPS)

Grand Canyon National Park announced Veronica “Ronnie” Tierney as its annual pass photo contest winner March 29. (Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: April 10, 2018 10:13 a.m.

    • GRAND CANYON, Ariz. -- Grand Canyon National Park announced Veronica “Ronnie” Tierney as its annual pass photo contest winner March 29. Tierney, an NAU graduate who has lived at Grand Canyon for the past five years, is owner of Fresh Focuses Photography in Flagstaff. She is also a staff writer and photographer for Flagstaff Business News. (Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes/NPS)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.