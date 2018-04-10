Local photographer Ronnie Tierney wins Grand Canyon annual pass contest

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. -- Grand Canyon National Park announced Veronica “Ronnie” Tierney as its annual pass photo contest winner March 29. Tierney, an NAU graduate who has lived at Grand Canyon for the past five years, is owner of Fresh Focuses Photography in Flagstaff. She is also a staff writer and photographer for Flagstaff Business News. (Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes/NPS)
