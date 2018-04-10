Photo highlights: Phantoms track and field competes at Joseph City March 30

Photo Gallery
Phantoms Compete At Joseph City Track Meet
The Grand Canyon Phantoms track and field team competed at the Joseph City high school track meet March 30. Several team members have already qualified for the state track meet in May.
Photos courtesy of Kim Besom.
