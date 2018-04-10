Williams and Grand Canyon area under red flag warning April 11-12

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a red flag warning for most of northern Arizona, including the Williams and Grand Canyon areas. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring strong winds in excess of 20 mph. Because of these winds and relative low humidity in the area, any fires are likely to spread rapidly.

The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. April 11 and noon to 7 p.m. April 12.

During a red flag warning, the following activities are prohibited by the U.S. Forest Service:

Building a campfire or using a camp stove in both developed and undeveloped campgrounds;

Smoking;

Operating an internal combustion engine and

Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Additionally, motorists are reminded to secure any chains attached to their vehicles to prevent sparks from starting fires along the roadway.