Around the Canyon: Week of April 18

Tusayan food bank distribution April 18

The Tusayan Food Bank will be distributing food supplies from noon-3 p.m. at the Stilo Development Group office in Tusayan. Valid photo ID is required to receive a food box.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting April 18

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet April 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Xanterra purchasing conference room, located across from Albright Training Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Friday Night Flix: “Molly’s Game” April 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Molly’s Game” (Rated R) starring Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner. The true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game and became an FBI target. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff & Walnut Canyon State Park trip April 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page April 21. Cost is $18 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Grand Canyon National Park Earth Day Celebration April 21

Grand Canyon National Park will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center. The event is free and open to the public. There is no entry fee April 21, however, visitors planning to stay longer must purchase a park pass.

HeartSaver CPR class April 21

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. April 21. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Earth Day documentary series screening April 22

Grand Canyon Rec Center will be showing a continuous screening of “Blue Planet” from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 22 in the multipurpose room. Free and open to the community.

Flagstaff shopping trip April 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff April 24. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Juggling Club April 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a joggling club at 5:30 p.m. Ages 14 and up welcome.

Tusayan Trails Master Plan public comment period extended through May 7

The public comment period for the Tusayan Trails Master Plan has been extended through May 7. Residents and guests can leave comments online at http://tusayan-az.gov/trail-info/, via email at tusayantrails@gmail.com or by U.S. mail to Town of Tusayan – PO Box 709 Tusayan, Arizona, 86023.

“National Parks Adventure” at IMAX through May 31

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the end of May. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Signup now open for Southern California trip Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is sponsoring a week-long excursion to southern California Sept 30-Oct.6. The cost is $550 per person and includes lodging and transportation to the hotel. Once in southern California, travelers will have the option of visiting a number of attractions in the area (not included) via public transportation. A $50 deposit is required to secure a space for the trip, as space is limited. Incremental payments will be accepted for the remaining balance. More information can be found by contacting the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 or grandcanyonrec@gmail.com.

Williams Youth Football

Registration is now open for Williams Youth Bengals and Tigers football.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regional Interest

Alpine Community Theatre presents “The Little Mermaid” April 13-28

The Alpine Community Theatre will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid every weekend through April 28 at Sinagua Middle School Auditorium. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sunday afternoons. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, veterans and seniors. More information is available at https://actflagstaff.org/.

Video production workshop April 21

The Coconino Center for the Arts will sponsor a video production workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21. Cost is $25 per person. Local videographer, Nick Geib, will demonstrate to students the dynamics of shooting and editing video footage and will present the importance of using video to promote artists and their artwork.

Chainmaille workshop April 21

Williams Alliance for the Arts is holding a beginning chainmaille workshop April 21, from 10 a.m. - noon at the WAA office, 117 W. Route 66, #190 in the Canyon Vista Building. Instructor Christine Lynch, metal jewelry artist at The Gallery in Williams, will guide participants through making a beautiful Copper Byzantine Weave bracelet with gemstone bead and clasp (finished value $40-$50). All materials will be provided. The workshop costs $50 per student (adults over 18) and will include light refreshments. Space is limited. More information and to RSVP is available at (928) 351-7665.