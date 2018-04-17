Bill that 'streamlines' permit process headed to Ducey

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — To the untrained eye, a field may simply look like a field — but beneath the range, cultural artifacts, ancient ruins and even potential Native burial sites are waiting to be uncovered and studied.

Previously, ranchers who wanted to build any improvements on public lands in which the ground might be disturbed — such as drilling a well, constructing a cattle tank or digging fence post-holes — were required to foot the bill for a certified archaeologist to perform a survey of the property. If they discover artifacts more than 50 years old or suspect the location may be a tribal burial site, state officials and regional tribes are notified and works stalls.

David Cook, a republican Congressman from Globe who also owns a cattle ranch, said the purpose of the bill was to streamline the process and lower the expense for ranchers while allowing projects to proceed. In fact, the bill makes a provision for simply relocating any ground-disturbing projects 50 feet or more from the site, should further archaeological assessment be required.

Currently, only archaeological consultants who have been permitted under the Arizona Antiquities Act can survey a new site, and they usually have a four-year degree in a closely-related field and several years of field experience.

The legislation would also allow the survey work to be performed by a para-archaeologist, or any person who completes the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) cultural resources training program. According to the USDA, the training program includes six online course modules, a classroom discussion on regional resources and a field visit with a certified cultural resources instructor. The program encompasses up to 28 hours of study.

While that may be enough to give someone a general idea of what to look for, Kaibab National Forest’s heritage program manager Margaret Hangan stressed that, at least on federal forest land, all official surveys are supervised by a professional archaeologist. Both Hangan and Neil Weintraub, south zone archaeologist for the Kaibab, have bachelor’s degrees in anthropology, along with about 30 years apiece of experience in the field.

Weintraub and Hangan use that experience to document and maintain more than 11,000 recorded sites on the Kaibab. Although other Forest Service sites do use para-archaeologists, Weintraub said the program was discontinued on the Kaibab because it didn’t suit the forest’s needs.

“We have an incredible site density throughout the Kaibab,” Weintraub said. “A para-archaeologist can survey up to 40 acres on their own, and we found they were doing such a good job locating sites that we had to continually return to the sites and review their findings.”

Surveying a site isn’t just a matter of looking around and poking at the ground, although Weintraub said northern Arizona in general is good place to locate archaeological sites because of the hard, rocky soil and dry climate.

“A lot of artifacts from 5,000 to 10,000 years ago are still sitting on the surface,” he said.

For a large survey, Weintraub said a crew of three to four individuals will spread out and walk an area that has already been laid out. The crew will walk from five to 10 miles per day and and is looking for any sign of a human past - arrowheads, pot sherds, or even old cans from another era. The finds are then documented with GPS devices to get a good idea of the site as a whole. These artifacts are then generally left where they were located, unless a highly-disruptive project such as a road or pipeline would destroy them.

“It’s footprints of the past,” Weintraub said. “And we just don’t have the space to curate all of the items we find.”

Hangan added that the regional Native American tribes supported leaving the items as part of their heritage.

While state and federal agencies use para-archaeologists for some projects, they are required to be supervised by a professional archaeologists on-site. Cook’s legislation provides for a professional archaeologist to review the surveyor’s report, but wouldn’t perform a site visit themselves.

Cook said the legislation will ease the burden on ranchers without contributing to layers of bureaucracy that slow down the process.

In a letter to Congressmen, the Arizona Archaeological Council (AAC), a volunteer organization made up of cultural heritage professionals, outlined its concerns with the bill, writing that it could threaten Arizona’s heritage and that it violates the Arizona Antiquities Act.

David Garcia, spokesman for AAC, said much of the language in the bill is not properly defined or is vague, which could lead to unqualified persons to perform cultural resources work on state lands. Specifically, the bill does not outline what training is required — para-professionals can be certified under the USDA’s National Resources Conservation Service, but the bill doesn’t require that specific course and is unclear whether another course of study can be substituted.

Native American tribes in the region expressed concerns with the legislation, many worried that someone who has simply taken an online course and performed a few days of field work is not suitably trained to identify burial sites of their ancestors.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Tohono O’odham Nation, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and Cocopah Indian Tribe all formally registered opposition to the bill, which was supported by the Arizona Cattlemen’s Association and the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation.

Hangan said not many burial sites had been located on the Kaibab, but if a project is found to disturb any remains, there is a legal process for repatriating the remains to the tribe of origin.

Arizona State Senator Jamescita Peshlakai, who is a member of the Navajo Nation, said the “work should not be done by non-degreed individuals who took an eight-hour course.”

As written, the legislation only applies to state lands, not to federally-managed public lands like the national forests. After passing both the house and senate, the bill awaits a decision from Gov. Doug Ducey.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that the following information was given by the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office:

“To the untrained eye, a field may simply look like a field — but beneath the range, cultural artifacts, ancient ruins and even potential Native burial sites are waiting to be uncovered and studied. That could end, according to the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, with the passage of Arizona House Bill 2498, which would ease some of the requirements for ranchers grazing their herds on public lands.”

This statement has been removed from the article and a correction will be issued in the April 25 print edition of Grand Canyon News.