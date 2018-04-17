Colorado River Adventure

Grand Canyon students rafted the Colorado River between Diamond Creek and Pierce Ferry. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: April 17, 2018 9:36 a.m.

    Grand Canyon Youth River Trip 2018

    Grand Canyon students in 5th through 8th grade had an opportunity to raft the Colorado River between Diamond Creek and Pierce Ferry for the annual Grand Canyon Youth river trip. In addition to learning to raft and make camp along the river, students went on educational hikes and completed art projects related to the trip.

    Participants included Alfred Christiansen, Felix Christiansen, Madeline Clark, Dylan Fielding, Caitlyn Jensen, Kaylee Johnson, Skadi Lyle, Sophia Maragos, Anlylian Moquino, Ariel Morris, Jasten Morris, Ellie Pearce, Linnea Whisenhunt, Carter Worcester, Maya Worcester, Ian Yost and middle school science teacher Kaylyn Oates.

