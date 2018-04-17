Employers inform, hire Grand Canyon students at annual job fair

Photo Gallery
Employers Inform, Hire Students At Gcs Job Fair
Grand Canyon students had an opportunity to meet with potential employers and learn about available positions at the school’s annual job fair April 11. More than 20 businesses from the local community, including federal agencies, Grand Canyon National Park concessionaires and the local hospitality industry answered questions and accepted resumes. Available positions included weekend and after-school work as well as summer employment. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
