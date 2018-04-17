Parks in Brief: Japanese-American confinement sites, Acadia National Park, Manassas National Battlefield, George Washington Memorial Parkway

NPS awards $1.3 million for preservation of Japanese American Confinement Sites

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service recently announced more than $1.3 million in grants to fund preservation, restoration and education projects at World War II Japanese American Confinement Sites.

The projects will help tell the story of the more than 120,000 Japanese Americans, two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, who were imprisoned by the U.S. government following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Peregrine falcons return to nest at Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Peregrine falcons are again defending nesting territories at the Precipice, Jordan, and Valley Cove cliffs in Acadia National Park.

Park staff has observed adults at these sites engaging in courtship and pre-nesting behavior signaling the birds’ intentions to nest and raise chicks during the spring and early summer. The cliffs and associated trails are closed to public entry to protect the peregrine falcons from inadvertent disturbance or harassment during the nesting period.

Research has shown that nesting peregrine falcons are particularly vulnerable to human activities.

“The success of peregrine falcon nesting in Acadia National Park is one of our great conservation stories,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “We appreciate the cooperation of visitors in protecting peregrine falcons by complying with the temporary closures.”

Manassas National Battlefield Park completes first prescribed fire at Brawner Farm

MANASSAS, Va. — National Park Service (NPS) firefighters successfully completed a prescribed fire in Manassas National Battlefield Park’s Brawner Farm area to maintain the landscape as it appeared during the Civil War, reduce the chance of wildfire and improve habitat for wildlife, including Northern bobwhite and American woodcock.

It was the first prescribed fire in the park’s history and the first prescribed fire on NPS land in Prince William County, Virginia.

NPS considers land exchange for George Washington Memorial Parkway

YOSEMITE, Calif. — NPS is considering a land exchange between Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) and NPS. The proposal would facilitate improved recreational programming at Langley Fork Park by constructing additional athletic fields, enhancing existing facilities, providing upgraded parking and creating trails. The exchange would also ensure permanent protection of natural and cultural resources at Langley Fork Park and Langley Oaks Park.

Information provided by NPS.