Roads Improvement Project: Paving begins April 19 on Village Loop Drive

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Another major phase of the South Rim Roads Improvement Project is set to begin April 19 as contractors begin paving Village Loop Drive. The work is expected to take three to three-and-a-half weeks from start to finish.

Beginning April 19, all Village Loop Drive traffic will be one-way, with all phases of paving occurring in the opposite lane. No street parking will be allowed. Visitors and residents should expect some delays associated with the work; however, all roads will be open. There will be limited access to businesses on Village Loop Drive for four to six hours on a single day the last week of the paving schedule, around May 2-9. Two days prior to paving operations that will limit access, notices will be provided to the businesses to notify guests and service providers of specific area closures.

In addition to the paving work in Grand Canyon Village, South Entrance Road from Yavapai Geology Museum to Park Headquarters is anticipated to reopen April 19 and traffic will no longer take a detour through the Market Plaza area.

Work at the Yaki Point/South Kaibab trailhead area should be open to permissible traffic by April 23; however, milling for asphalt paving will begin on April 30. There will be no parking in the South Kaibab trailhead parking lot through May 14. During the four day paving operation, anticipated to be May 7-11, there will be no shuttle bus service to Yaki Point or South Kaibab trailhead. The closest shuttle stop is at Pipe Creek Vista, approximately one mile from the South Kaibab trailhead via the Rim Trail.

The Maswik Lodge shuttle bus stop will be closed from April 17 - 23 to allow for concrete to be poured and cured.

As always in construction zones, drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be on the lookout for large machinery and follow detour signs and flaggers.

One of the largest road construction projects in Grand Canyon National Park history, the Federal Highway Administration’s South Rim Roads Improvement Project will help preserve and extend the life of existing roads in the park.

