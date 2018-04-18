Coconino County enacts Stage 1 fire restrictions below Mogollon Rim

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors enacted the Wildfire Defense Ordinance Stage 1 fire restrictions, for Coconino County, below the Mogollon Rim, during the regular board meeting Tuesday night.

Restrictions go into effect Friday, April 20 and will remain until fire danger conditions subside and the Board of Supervisors act.



“Currently, we have very dry and dangerous conditions in Coconino County and the weather isn’t forecasted to change,” said Chairman Matt Ryan. “The Board unanimously voted to enact Stage 1 fire restrictions below the Mogollon Rim, in collaboration with our partners, to help lessen the threat of wildfire. We also hope during this time of heightened awareness, people sign-up for emergency notifications on coconino.az.gov/ready to stay informed when emergencies happen.”

The following restrictions apply on County public lands below the Mogollon Rim (Oak Creek Canyon, City of Sedona and other areas on the map) as well as private lands in the unincorporated areas of the County below the Mogollon Rim. During Stage 1, the only combustion, open fire and campfire allowed are listed below:

By persons with a written permit from a proper governmental authority that specifically authorizes the prohibited act. For personal use of cigarette or other tobacco smoking medium when inside an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreational site in an area that is free of combustible materials and vegetation. For emergency repair of public utilities and railroads and other health and safety mitigation measures when operated by a public utility or railroad and implemented in accordance with an approved agency plan. By any Federal, State or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting entity in the performance of an official duty. By persons whose OPEN FIRE is the result of a device fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and turned off (for example a gas grill) when used in an area that is free of combustible materials and vegetation.

-MORE-

By persons operating internal combustion engines in the course of mechanical or industrial operations that would produce open flames and sparks but containing appropriate spark arresting devices; those welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame in an area that is free of combustible materials and vegetation; and those using explosives with written permission of an authorized governmental agency. By persons operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails. By persons operating electric generators or pumps with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building in an area that is free of combustible materials and vegetation. Persons engaged in industrial and ranching operations where specific operations and mitigation measures are identified in an operating plan. For cooking of food or for providing warmth for human beings in an area designated by a governmental authority specifically for that purpose; for example - a CAMPFIRE or OPEN FIRE in an established campground with fire-hosting amenities [grill, fire ring].

Stage 1 fire restrictions do not affect recreational activities at County parks.

Citizens are reminded to use caution when smoking cigarettes outdoors and to completely extinguish them. The use of any machinery that may emit sparks, such as chainsaws and welding equipment should be used with caution during the high fire danger period. Be prepared and have fire extinguishing equipment readily available.

Residents and visitors are asked to use their best judgment when considering whether to engage in any activity that could spark a fire. Residents and visitors are reminded that they can be held legally responsible for causing any wildfire.

A link to the full Wildfire Defense Ordinance can be found at on the Coconino County homepage at www.coconino.az.gov/emergency.

Information provided by Coconino County