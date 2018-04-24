Arizona R3 program encourages outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a 2016 survey of hunters nationwide indicates about 3 percent less people are hunting than in 2011. Three percent may not sound like much, but that small drop could mean heavy losses for wildlife conservation funding if the decline continues.

Arizona Game and Fish (AZGFD) spokeswoman Shelly Shephard said that, like many other states, Arizona’s wildlife conservation funding comes from sources directly related to hunting and fishing. Excise taxes on equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of licenses, are monies the agency depends on to fund conservation programs in the state — no funding is provided from the state’s general fund.

Stereotypically, the average hunter is a Caucasian male around 50 years old, and the National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, which is conducted by U.S. Census Bureau and released every five years, supports this information.

Who hunts?

The 2011 survey — the last complete survey, as the 2016 information is still preliminary — indicated the majority of sportspersons (both hunters and anglers) over the age of 16 were between 45 and 54 years old and come from the South Atlantic region of the United States. Additionally, 76 percent were white. Interestingly, females made up a slightly larger percentage (in 2011) of all sportspersons at 52 percent.

Dr. Loren Chase, human dimensions program manager for AZGFD, has researched the decline in the number of hunters, describing in terms of what he calls the cohort effect — a group of individuals moving through different life stages that have experienced consistently high participation rates throughout their lives.

In a report published in 2016, Chase stated his research indicated a “significant decrease consistently occurs in the early 70’s, presumably because participants are physically no longer able to participate.”

The report, based on analysis of hunting and fishing license sales in 23 states, found that those born between approximately 1948 and 1968 were the most likely to hunt and fish.

“These findings definitively demonstrate hunting and fishing are not tied to a specific life stages; rather, there is a 20-year cohort of hunters/anglers moving through different life stages that have experienced high participation rates throughout their lives,” Chase wrote.

In simple terms, the Baby Boomer generation was the most likely to hunt and fish, and since that generation is now effectively aging out of the activity, the overall number of participants has declined.

Catching up with decline

That’s where Douglas Burt, hunting and shooting manager for AZGFD, comes in.

Burt is in charge of the agency’s R3 (Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation) initiative. The program is meant to counter the decline of participation in hunting and fishing activities through education and partnering with other organizations.

“Our Hunter Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation program has been strong for well over 10 years,” Burt said. “I think we are doing a little of everything — recruitment of new participants, retention of recent or current would be hunters, and reactivation of folks that are new to Arizona and resumed hunting with their kids or family after many years.”

Most of Burt’s attention is focused on reaching out to youth and introducing them to hunting through workshops and hunting opportunities tailored specifically to their needs. For example, the agency has adjusted hunting seasons by adding seasons for youth under age 18. This allows them to gain a feel for the sport in a less hectic or crowded environment.

Burt also partners with other organizations — about 40, so far — to offer educational opportunities for both experienced hunters and anglers and those who want to learn more about the activities. The department recently hosted a turkey-hunting camp for youth, and Burt says other workshops are available to adults, whether they are experienced hunters wanting to try a new activity, such as performing turkey calls, or are interested in learning to fire a gun for the first time.

His biggest task, however, is making the sports accessible and safe for youth. That means creating hunting experiences for kids and parents to do together.

“We know the best pathway (for kids) to stay involved is family support,” he said.

The west versus the rest

Burt also said Arizona is blessed with a variety game, from big game species such as elk or bison to small game that can be hunted year round. Because the demand for big game hunts far outpaces the resources available, Arizona is one of few states that implemented a draw process for big game tags. Those hunts are very competitive and often require an experienced sportsman to be successful.

In reaching out to the community, Burt said the agency chooses to focus on small game hunting for a variety of reasons.



“We focus on small game such as rabbits, squirrels and quail,” Burt said. “The seasons are long or year-round, it requires little specialized and expensive equipment, and there are tons of recipes for preparing these types of game since that’s what people in the region lived on.”

Outdoor skills

As part of the R3 initiative, Burt partners with around 40 hunting and conservation organizations to offer Outdoor Skills classes, which are free to the public and can serve as a low-commitment point of entry to the sport. A full list of opportunities can be found at www.azgfd.gov/OutdoorSkills.

Despite the nationwide trend, however, Burt said there’s no reason to feel like the situation is dire here at home.

“Overall, in Arizona, we are holding steady, which is very positive since other states and national average is declining,” he said.