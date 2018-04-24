Around the Canyon: Week of April 25

Friday Night Flix: “The Post” April 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “The Post” (Rated R) starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Sarah Paulson. A cover-up that spanned four U.S. Presidents pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Tusayan Trails Master Plan public comment period extended through May 7

The public comment period for the Tusayan Trails Master Plan has been extended through May 7. Residents and guests can leave comments online at http://tusayan-az.gov/trail-info/, via email at tusayantrails@gmail.com or by U.S. mail to Town of Tusayan – PO Box 709 Tusayan, Arizona, 86023.

“National Parks Adventure” at IMAX through May 31

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the end of May. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Signup now open for Southern California trip Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is sponsoring a week-long excursion to southern California Sept 30-Oct.6. The cost is $550 per person and includes lodging and transportation to the hotel. Once in southern California, travelers will have the option of visiting a number of attractions in the area (not included) via public transportation. A $50 deposit is required to secure a space for the trip, as space is limited. Incremental payments will be accepted for the remaining balance. More information can be found by contacting the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 or grandcanyonrec@gmail.com.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.