Body found in Colorado River identified as felon fleeing arrest

MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say a body found in the Colorado River has been identified as that of a wanted man who apparently drowned accidentally after going into the river to avoid being taken into custody during an April 5 attempted traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Joshua Jenkins of Mohave Valley was wanted on active felony warrants and sheriff’s detectives believe he was trying to evade capture during an April 5 attempted travel stop involving a vehicle later found abandoned.

The Mohave County medical examiner’s Office identified the body found April 20 as Jenkins and ruled his death was an accidental drowning.