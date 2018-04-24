Body found in Colorado River identified as felon fleeing arrest

MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say a body found in the Colorado River has been identified as that of a wanted man who apparently drowned accidentally after going into the river to avoid being taken into custody during an April 5 attempted traffic stop.
The Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Joshua Jenkins of Mohave Valley was wanted on active felony warrants and sheriff’s detectives believe he was trying to evade capture during an April 5 attempted travel stop involving a vehicle later found abandoned.
The Mohave County medical examiner’s Office identified the body found April 20 as Jenkins and ruled his death was an accidental drowning.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.