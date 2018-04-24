Earth Day, every day: Annual Grand Canyon festival focuses on sustainability

Grand Canyon Railway participated in Earth Day festivities at Grand Canyon April 21. The steam locomotive has been retrofitted to run on biofuels. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: April 24, 2018 10:20 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Grand Canyon National Park Celebrates Earth Day 2018

    Grand Canyon National Park celebrated Earth Day with its annual festival April 21. Participants included various National Park Service departments, including the Green Team and vegetation crew; Grand Canyon Trust; park concessionaires Delaware North and Xanterra; Grand Canyon Mule Rides; National Weather Service; APS; Nucor Recycling and Bright Angel Bikes. Grand Canyon Railway demonstrated a steam locomotive that has been retrofitted to run on bio-fuels and reclaimed rainwater.

    Photos by Mike Quinn/NPS and Erin Ford/WGCN.

