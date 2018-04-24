National Park Service honors employees for years of exemplary service

Amala Posey-Monk receives the Arrowhead and Shoulders Above Award for Innovation and Creativity from Grand Canyon Superintendent Chris Lehnertz. (Mike Quinn/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: April 24, 2018 10:52 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    2018 National Park Service Arrowhead And Shoulders Above Awards

    The National Park Service recently honored employees for their years of service and willingness to go above and beyond in service to Grand Canyon National Park.

    Arrowhead and Shoulders Above Individual Awards:

    Resource Stewardship: Gerry Burke

    Teamwork Across the Park: Jeff Dyer

    Environmental Sustainability: Mary Hiltunen, Zane Johnson

    Innovation and Creativity: Amala Posey-Monk

    Safety: Perri Spreiser

    Teamwork Across the Park (group):

    Housing Crew: Ed Hazlett, Jim Dewar, Tony Davila and Randy Ronk

    Buildings Crew: Pat Martinez, Jesse Bailey, Ryne Boone, Cory Clark, David Gishie, Mike Hoblin, Sam Roach, Dan Ragen, Luke Streit and Richard Upshaw

    Trail Crew: Chris Brothers, Chad Brummett and Mark Moquino

    5 Years of Service:

    Blaine Anderson, Sara Bateman, Ethan Berry, John Burr, Maya Carlisle, Christopher Clark, Kathleen Collette, Christopher Davis, Ellyse Deldin, Ashley Dunbar, Lance Gambrell, Jonathan Heinz, Timothy Hopp, Mike Impagliazzo, Thomas Johnson, Barbara Kippen, Jenn O’Neill, Nate Powell, Brian Romanowski, Nathaniel Sanders, Diana Smith, Luke Streit, Bryan Struble and Robert Vaughn

    10 Years of Service:

    Dana Belcher, Roy Benefield, Abby Confer, Betsy Donehoo, Antonio Escobedo, Kimberly Ferguson, Santiago Garcia, John Gibbs, Eric Graff, Jason Hightower, Zane Johnson, Pete Jones, William Karlovetz, Aly Powell, Marie Malo, Jason Morris, Laurie Parish, Kim Park, Amala Posey-Monk, Mark Rose, Eric Rose, Jed Sauer, Miranda Terwilliger and Mandi Toy

    15 Years of Service:

    Tyrone Begishie, Daniel Boughter, Mike Collins, Heather Haddaway, Justin Jager, Hank Mallery, Tony Miller, Katie Morris, Mark Nebel, Philomena Nez, Jackie Poitra, Sara Shoemaker, Bill Sweeny, Maddie Tighe, James Turnstall and Della Yurcik

    20 Years of Service:

    Steve Bridgehouse, Kelly Confer, Jennifer Dierker, Galen Howell, Raymond Knight, Peggy Kolar, Christopher Marks, Ted McClure, Catherine Mosseller and Lynette Tso

    25 Years of Service:

    James Anderson, Ernest Johnson, Michael Quinn, Sharon Ringsven, Vicky Stenson and Laura Van Inwagen

    30 Years of Service:

    Kim Besom, Colleen Hyde, John McFarland, Richard Upshaw and Mike Wadsworth

    35 Years of Service:

    Jan Balsom, Mike Hoblin, Sherryl Johnson and Tom Shehan

    40 Years of Service:

    Bernard Ponyah

    Photos courtesy of Mike Quinn/NPS.

