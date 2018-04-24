National Park Service honors employees for years of exemplary service

The National Park Service recently honored employees for their years of service and willingness to go above and beyond in service to Grand Canyon National Park.
Arrowhead and Shoulders Above Individual Awards:
Resource Stewardship: Gerry Burke
Teamwork Across the Park: Jeff Dyer
Environmental Sustainability: Mary Hiltunen, Zane Johnson
Innovation and Creativity: Amala Posey-Monk
Safety: Perri Spreiser
Teamwork Across the Park (group):
Housing Crew: Ed Hazlett, Jim Dewar, Tony Davila and Randy Ronk
Buildings Crew: Pat Martinez, Jesse Bailey, Ryne Boone, Cory Clark, David Gishie, Mike Hoblin, Sam Roach, Dan Ragen, Luke Streit and Richard Upshaw
Trail Crew: Chris Brothers, Chad Brummett and Mark Moquino
5 Years of Service:
Blaine Anderson, Sara Bateman, Ethan Berry, John Burr, Maya Carlisle, Christopher Clark, Kathleen Collette, Christopher Davis, Ellyse Deldin, Ashley Dunbar, Lance Gambrell, Jonathan Heinz, Timothy Hopp, Mike Impagliazzo, Thomas Johnson, Barbara Kippen, Jenn O’Neill, Nate Powell, Brian Romanowski, Nathaniel Sanders, Diana Smith, Luke Streit, Bryan Struble and Robert Vaughn
10 Years of Service:
Dana Belcher, Roy Benefield, Abby Confer, Betsy Donehoo, Antonio Escobedo, Kimberly Ferguson, Santiago Garcia, John Gibbs, Eric Graff, Jason Hightower, Zane Johnson, Pete Jones, William Karlovetz, Aly Powell, Marie Malo, Jason Morris, Laurie Parish, Kim Park, Amala Posey-Monk, Mark Rose, Eric Rose, Jed Sauer, Miranda Terwilliger and Mandi Toy
15 Years of Service:
Tyrone Begishie, Daniel Boughter, Mike Collins, Heather Haddaway, Justin Jager, Hank Mallery, Tony Miller, Katie Morris, Mark Nebel, Philomena Nez, Jackie Poitra, Sara Shoemaker, Bill Sweeny, Maddie Tighe, James Turnstall and Della Yurcik
20 Years of Service:
Steve Bridgehouse, Kelly Confer, Jennifer Dierker, Galen Howell, Raymond Knight, Peggy Kolar, Christopher Marks, Ted McClure, Catherine Mosseller and Lynette Tso
25 Years of Service:
James Anderson, Ernest Johnson, Michael Quinn, Sharon Ringsven, Vicky Stenson and Laura Van Inwagen
30 Years of Service:
Kim Besom, Colleen Hyde, John McFarland, Richard Upshaw and Mike Wadsworth
35 Years of Service:
Jan Balsom, Mike Hoblin, Sherryl Johnson and Tom Shehan
40 Years of Service:
Bernard Ponyah
Photos courtesy of Mike Quinn/NPS.
