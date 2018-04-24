Statewide walkouts expected April 26, Grand Canyon School votes to close

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona teachers have voted to walk off the job to demand increased school funding, marking a key step toward a first-ever statewide strike that builds on a movement for higher pay in other Republican-dominant states.

A grassroots group and the state’s largest teacher membership group said April 19 that teachers will walkout April 26.

Arizona jumped into a movement for higher teacher pay that started in West Virginia, where a strike garnered a raise, and spread to Oklahoma, Kentucky and most recently Colorado.

In an April 20 letter, Grand Canyon Principal Tom Rowland announced Grand Canyon Unified School District would close April 26 to support fellow educators around the state.

“The Administration and faculty of the Grand Canyon Unified School District genuinely regret any hardship this walkout may cause … but, sometimes desperate measures are necessitated by the reluctance of others to act in a prudent manner,” Rowland wrote. “We join you in hoping that all parties work to rectify this issue and school goes on uninterrupted.”

The April 19 vote followed weeks of protests in Arizona and an offer from Gov. Doug Ducey to give teachers 20 percent raise by 2020. Many teachers kept up the pressure at schools and on social media, saying the plan failed to address much-needed funding for classrooms and support staff.

“The worst possible thing we could do is not take action right now,” said Noah Karvelis, an organizer for Arizona Educators United.

The historic vote was announced at a press conference at the Arizona Education Association headquarters. Around 78 percent of the 57,000 teachers voted in favor of the walkout, according to Joe Thomas, president of Arizona Education Association.

“This is undeniably, clearly, a mandate for action,” Thomas said.

Arizona House Democratic Leader Rebecca Rios released a statement supporting the planned teacher walkout.

“The women and men who work so hard to educate our children at our neighborhood public schools have earned a meaningful and sustainable pay increase that’s based on a real revenue source, not smoke and mirrors,” Rios said. “We call on superintendents and school boards to support their teachers and support staff during this time.”

The governor said “no one wants to see teachers strike” and reiterated his proposal on Twitter after the vote was announced.

“We have worked side by side with the education community to develop a sustainable plan to give teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020,” Ducey wrote.

Thomas said the governor’s plan was “falling apart as we speak,” and added that two letters asking the governor to sit down with educators have gone unanswered.

Ducey’s proposal drew support from the business community and some school organizations, but others were concerned about finding the money. The plan would cost about $650 million when fully implemented.

The Arizona PTA pulled its support for the proposal, saying its analysis showed the finances were not realistic. An education advocacy group, Save Our Schools Arizona, said it’s worried the plan isn’t a “sustainable or comprehensive” way to reinvest in schools.

Legislative budget analysts this week predicted a $265 million deficit in 2020 if the governor’s plan is approved. Ducey’s office strongly disputes that analysis, saying much of the funding comes from revenue increases.

Teachers on both sides of the walkout vote have shared concerns. It could pose child care difficulties for thousands of families and leave teachers at risk of losing their credentials. How a strike could play out in more than 200 public school districts will vary but could leave hourly workers like custodians without their paychecks.

Beth Simek, president of the influential Arizona PTA, she feels the pain of teachers who are torn. Some are concerned about the effect on support staff and what kids might do without school, she said.

“I know they’re toiling with that,” Simek said. “I also know they need these raises.”

Rosie Evans, middle school health and physical education teacher, said she supports the walk-out, although she, like other educators across the state, hope it can be avoided.

“If there are positive responses from the governor between today and Wednesday, (April 25) walk-outs across Arizona may be avoided,” she said.

In support of the Red for Ed movement, Evans said she and about a dozen other Grand Canyon teachers have been participating in walk-ins at 7:30 a.m. each morning — the group gathers in front of the Rec Center and enters the campus in a group.

“(We want) to show solidarity and support to the Red for Ed movement,” Evans said.

Parents and communities already have been making plans for child care, with some stay-at-home parents stepping up to watch children so other parents can work, according to Simek.

While there are not a lot of options for daytime childcare at the Grand Canyon, Kaibab Learning Center Director Michele Pahl said the center would open up its after-school program between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. April 26 to accept children affected by the walk-out.

Pahl said parents should call Kaibab Learning Center in advance to make arrangements for their children.

Karvelis wouldn’t say how long the walkouts could last.

“I don’t want to put any limitations on it right now,” Karvelis said.

Grand Canyon News reporter Erin Ford contributed to this report.