Officials update wildland fire near Valle to 550 acres, 60 percent contained

Emergency crews and firefighters battled a wildland fire near Valle, about 34 miles north of Williams around 2 p.m. April 23. Officials estimated the fire has burned about 550 acres, including one unoccupied residential structure, multiple vehicles and several out buildings. The fire is 60 percent contained.

According to Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire began as a structure fire which then spread to the surrounding grassy areas. It began spreading northeast, burning through pinon, shrubs and dry grasses.

Residents within a one-mile radius of Woodland Ranch were evacuated to the Valle Airport with a Code Red message sent out. Pre-evacuation orders were issued for those residing within five miles of the fire outbreak.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including air attack, a DPS helicopter, a National Park Service helicopter and approximately 50 ground crews.

A reception area was also set up at the Williams Rodeo Grounds for residents who needed to move large animals. Coconino County Emergency Management along with the American Red Cross set up a shelter for those displaced from their homes at Williams Unified School District offices at 636 S. 7th St.

Current investigation indicates the fire was started by a resident of Woodland Ranch Road who was burning yard trimmings when the fire went out of control.

