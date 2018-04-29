Search underway for missing 4-year-old Williams girl (video)

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Update: Missing Williams 4-year-old found safe
Four-year-old Kaylee Cook has been found safe. See story: Missing Williams 4-year-old found safe
Below is the original April 29, 2018 post
Coconino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a four-year old who went missing in the Red Lake area of Williams April 28.
At approximately 6:41pm, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old girl, Kaylee Cook, near Espee Road off of State Route 64. Search efforts continued throughout the night.
Utilizing DPS helicopters and numerous volunteers, searchers scoured the area without any signs of the girl.
The girl went missing from a home in the 7000 block of North Perrin Road about 8 to 10 miles north of Williams.
Family Members last saw Cook playing in front of the residence at 6 p.m. and believed she may have wandered off in an unknown direction.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office Commander asks that any residents in the area to search buildings on their properties.
Search efforts are ongoing, units involved include Coconino County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Junipine Fire Department and Family Members.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.