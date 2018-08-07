Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 8

Tusayan Town Council meeting Aug. 8

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Flagstaff shopping trip Aug. 9, 13, 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Aug. 3, 9, 13 and 29. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Overboard” Aug. 10

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Overboard” (Rated PG-13) starring Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris and Eva Longoria. A spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff farmers market and arboretum trip Aug. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to the Flagstaff farmers market and Arboretum Aug. 12. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Health benefits enrollment assistance Aug. 13

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

Outdoor movie: “The Great Outdoors” Aug. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie on the lawn at 7 p.m. The featured movie is “The Great Outdoors” (Rated PG) starring Dan Aykroyd, John Candy and Stephanie Faracy. A Chicago man’s hope for a peaceful family vacation in the woods is shattered when the annoying in-laws drop in. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Night photography class Aug. 14

Grand Canyon School board meeting Aug. 15

The Grand Canyon School governing board will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 in the school board room.

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank Aug. 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed August 15, September 19 October 17, November 21 and December 19. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Doggy social Aug. 15

The Rec Center will host a doggy social at 6 p.m. Bring your furry friends to meet and greet other dogs and dog lovers.

English learning classes meet Mondays and Tuesdays

For those who want to hone their English speaking skills, an English learning class will be offered Monday and Tuesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The classes are free and open to the community.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.