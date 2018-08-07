Navajo Nation: No backcountry permits for Little Colorado River until Oct. 1

CAMERON, Ariz. — Citing inclement weather and frequent flash flooding, the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation office will not issue any Backcountry Use Permits for Little Colorado River Gorge Navajo Tribal Park until Oct. 1.

Flash flooding can lead to life-threatening situations in Arizona’s canyons, especially for visitors who are not prepared for monsoon season’s quickly-arising storms. Water can accumulate very quickly when flowing through narrow canyons.

Officials advise visitors and hikers to listen to be aware of weather throughout the region — even if it’s not storming in the immediate vicinity, heavy rainfall at higher elevations can send water and debris rushing through washes and canyons with little or no warning.

More information is available by contacting the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation department at (928) 679-2303.

Information provided by Navajo Parks and Recreation.