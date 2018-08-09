Current closures at Grand Canyon National Park due to wildfire activity

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – As of Aug. 9 new temporary trail closures were implemented on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park that include the Nankoweap Trail and the Point Imperial Trail.

These trails are closed because of the Cat Fire on the Kaibab National Forest.

The closure order signed today also includes Fire Point on the North Rim. Individuals planning on traveling near these areas should check in with the Backcountry Information Office or North Rim Visitor Center before choosing a route.

The park has also temporarily closed Cape Royal Road. Included in this closure are Cape Final Trail, Cliff Spring Trail, the northern section of the Ken Patrick Trail from Point Imperial to Cape Royal Road and the southern section of the Ken Patrick Trail from Cape Royal Road to the old Bright Angel Trail.

These temporary closures are in effect until further notice. No other roads in the park are closed at this time. The road to Point Imperial and all other North Rim trails and facilities are open at this time.

More fire information on the Kaibab National Forest and associated closures is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab or @KaibabNF on Facebook and Twitter or by calling (928) 635-8311 for recorded fire information.

Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park.