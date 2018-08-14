Around the Canyon: Week of Aug. 15

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank Aug. 15

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed August 15, September 19 October 17, November 21 and December 19. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Doggy social Aug. 15

The Rec Center will host a doggy social at 6 p.m. Bring your furry friends to meet and greet other dogs and dog lovers.

Jerome and Tuzigoot National Monument trip Aug. 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Jerome and Tuzigoot National Monument Aug. 17. Cost is $27 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center.

Friday Night Flix: “Life of the Party” Aug. 17

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Life of the Party” (Rated PG-13) starring Melissa McCarthy, Matt Walsh and Molly Gordon. After her husband abruptly asks for a divorce, a middle-aged mother returns to college in order to complete her degree. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Karaoke Aug. 18

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and sing along.

Music appreciation brunch and talk Aug. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a music appreciation brunch and discussion with Audrey at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the community.

Page & Antelope Canyon Trip Aug. 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Antelope Canyon and Page Aug. 20. Cost is $60 per person and includes transportation and tour. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Cameron Trading Post dinner Aug. 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cameron for dinner at the Trading Post. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Two-night Las Vegas trip Aug. 22-24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is sponsoring a two-night trip to Las Vegas Aug. 22-24. The cost is $175 per person and includes lodging and transportation to the hotel. More information can be found by contacting the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 or grandcanyonrec@gmail.com.

English learning classes meet Mondays and Tuesdays

For those who want to hone their English speaking skills, an English learning class will be offered Monday and Tuesday nights from 6 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The classes are free and open to the community.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thunderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Signup now open for Southern California trip Sept. 30-Oct. 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is sponsoring a week-long excursion to southern California Sept 30-Oct.6. The cost is $550 per person and includes lodging and transportation to the hotel. Once in Southern California, travelers will have the option of visiting a number of attractions in the area (not included) via public transportation. A $50 deposit is required to secure a space for the trip, as space is limited. Incremental payments will be accepted for the remaining balance. More information can be found by contacting the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389 or grandcanyonrec@gmail.com.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.