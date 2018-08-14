Parks in Brief: Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Virgin Islands National Park

Search underway for missing boater at Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nevada — Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are searching for a person who may be missing within the park.

Around 9 a.m. Aug. 11, the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a call, reporting an overdue boater. Around 1 p.m. a Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden found the missing person’s vessel unoccupied on Lake Mead.

Brian W. Yule is a 69-year-old white male with gray hair and green eyes. He is 6-feet-tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen around noon Aug. 10 leaving Callville Bay Marina on his blue and white 25-foot sailing vessel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts and anyone who saw his boat is asked to call the Lake Mead Dispatch Center at (702) 293-8998.

Storm-damaged vessels to be removed from Virgin Islands National Park

ST. JOHN, Virgin Islands — The U.S. Navy arrived at Virgin Islands National Park Aug. 11 to remove wrecked vessels that were damaged or thrown ashore during hurricanes Irma and Maria in late 2017.

Park staff met with the Navy upon their arrival to review the project and update the boat removal schedule. The crane barge will begin removing boats Aug. 13, starting in Princess Bay and following with Borck, Otter, Water and Mary Creeks. Removals at Hassel Island are currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 27.

The park was heavily damaged during hurricane Irma and was further damaged weeks later by hurricane Maria.

Information provided by NPS.