Prosecutor urges trial date in Bullhead City 8-year-old’s death

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A Mohave County prosecutor is asking a judge to set a trial date for a man charged with killing a Bullhead City girl in 2014.

Justin James Rector is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, child abuse and abandonment of a body in the September 2014 death of Isabella Grogan-Cannella. She was strangled, and her partially clothed body was found in a shallow grave near her home.

Prosecutor Gregory McPhillips says he’s provided a list of about 100 witnesses to the defense but it has refused to set up interviews.

McPhillips says the interviews should be considered waived and a trial date set to ensure the rights of the victim.

Defense attorney Julia Cassels says she already had given McPhillips possible dates for interviews. She says he’s misrepresenting the facts.

Grogan-Cannella was the granddaughter of Sue Winchester, who founded Bella’s Place for foster children in her honor.

