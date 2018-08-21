Clean energy proposal: Judge rejects review of signatures; voters to weigh in on Prop. 127

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is rejecting a call for a line-by-line review of signatures on a ballot initiative mandating the use of more clean energy in Arizona.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley issued the order in a challenge to the presence of Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona’s petition on the ballot.

Clean Energy filed more than 480,000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The challenge called for the Arizona Secretary of State and recorders in each county to verify every signature. Officials say this would create an unreasonable burden.

The Clean Energy proposal would require half the state’s energy to come from renewable sources by 2020.

An opposition campaign funded by Arizona Public Service Co. had reviewed the signatures.

The challenge to the measure will go to trial later this month.

A ballot initiative to mandate the increased use of renewable energy will be put to voters as Proposition 127.

Secretary of State Michele Reagan said signatures filed by the Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona Initiative has qualified for the ballot after a review of its petitions.

Reagan’s office said the review showed that the campaign handed in an estimated 328,908 valid signatures, 100,000 more than were needed to qualify for the ballot.

But the initiative is still being challenged with a lawsuit that seeks to knock it off the ballot. A trial is scheduled for next week.

The Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona proposal seeks to amend the state constitution to require half the state’s energy come from renewable sources by 2030.