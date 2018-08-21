Horseshoe Bend to undergo changes for crowd management

PHOENIX (AP) — A viewpoint reachable by a half-mile trail from a parking lot on U.S. 89 in northern Arizona provides a spectacular view of a dramatic bend in the Colorado River, but it has become maybe a little too popular.

Tour buses, vans, SUVs and cars disgorge thousands of visitors daily at Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, so many that authorities have imposed parking restrictions for safety, The Arizona Republic reported .

There’s also a newly constructed viewing deck with a railing that provides a safer alternative than the sheer-edged ledge along the rock ridge that is hundreds of feet above the river. And another parking lot is the planning stages.

Visitors come from as far as China, Germany, France and Japan. Roughly 1.5 million people ventured to the attraction last year.

Officials for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area estimate that 2 million people will visit in 2018. Precise numbers aren’t available because there’s no entrance station.

Large tour buses are no longer allowed to park. They can only drop off and pick up passengers, according to restrictions that went into effect in June.

Visitors can no longer park along U.S. 89, a dangerous but common practice when the lot fills up. Drivers who can’t find a spot in the lot must return at another time.

Revenue is expected to be split between the National Park Service and Page.