Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms soccer teams set to kick off the season

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Ready For Soccer Season
Middle school and high school soccer players turned out for practice Aug. 6 ready for a new year of competition. The middle school team opens their season Aug. 25 with a weekend tournament in Ash Fork, while the high school team begins play against Northland Prep Academy Sept. 8. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
