Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Phantoms soccer teams set to kick off the season

Middle school soccer players run conditioning drills under coach Jesse Magana. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: August 21, 2018 10:15 a.m.

    Grand Canyon Ready For Soccer Season

    Middle school and high school soccer players turned out for practice Aug. 6 ready for a new year of competition. The middle school team opens their season Aug. 25 with a weekend tournament in Ash Fork, while the high school team begins play against Northland Prep Academy Sept. 8. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

