Area closures from North Rim's Cat and Stina Fires lifted

FREDONIA, Ariz. - As of Aug. 23, Kaibab National Forest has lifted all area closures that were implemented from the Cat and Stina Fire.

Closures have been lifted because of the significant and widespread monsoon moisture that occurred over both the Cat and Stina Fire in the last 72 hours.

“We encourage visitors to exercise caution, good judgment, and abide by the following recreational best practices,” said North Kaibab District Ranger Randall Walker.

Potential risks in an area recently burned by wildfire include the following:

• Storms resulting in flash flooding that could wash out roads, initiate debris flows and may entrap people at flooded stream courses;

• Unsound burned trees (snags) that could fall or shed large limbs;

• Eroded and very rough roads resulting in dangerous driving conditions;

• Unstable terrain with potential for rolling debris (logs, rocks, boulders, etc.);

• Burned out stump holes that could cause injury if stepped in and



• Blowing dust on roads and hillsides.

Visitors to the North Kaibab Ranger District are advised to follow these outdoor safety best practices:

Know the weather forecast and check it frequently as conditions can change in a very short timeframe. Let someone outside of the area know exactly where you are and where you will be going daily. Do not park vehicles or camp in areas with burned snags or where potential flood waters would prevent escape. Know where you are in relation to drainages. During windy conditions, remain in open areas that are free of trees (both live and burned) as much as possible. If an area seems unsafe for any reason, leave. Have good maps and know where you are at all times. Keep a well-charged cell phone with you and check it frequently, so you know when you’re in an area where there is no coverage. Understand that there are many areas on public lands that are remote. It can take a very long time before responders can arrive if a rescue is required. The North Kaibab area is very remote.

More fire information on the Kaibab National Forest is avilable at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Inciweb under the name of the fire at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov or visit us on Facebook and Twitter @KaibabNF or call (928) 635-8311 for recorded fire information.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest