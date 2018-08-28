Closures lifted from North Rim’s Cat and Stina Fires

FREDONIA, Ariz. — As of Aug. 23, Kaibab National Forest has lifted all area closures that were implemented from the Cat and Stina Fires.

Closures have been lifted because of the significant and widespread monsoon moisture that occurred over both the Cat and Stina Fire in the last 72 hours.

“We encourage visitors to exercise caution, good judgment, and abide by the following recreational best practices,” said North Kaibab District Ranger Randall Walker.

Potential risks in an area recently burned by wildfire include the following:

• Storms resulting in flash flooding that could wash out roads, initiate debris flows and may entrap people at flooded stream courses;

• Unsound burned trees (snags) that could fall or shed large limbs;

• Eroded and very rough roads resulting in dangerous driving conditions;

• Unstable terrain with potential for rolling debris (logs, rocks, boulders, etc.);

• Burned out stump holes that could cause injury if stepped in and

• Blowing dust on roads and hillsides.

More fire information on the Kaibab National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Inciweb under the name of the fire at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov or visit us on Facebook and Twitter @KaibabNF or call (928) 635-8311 for recorded fire information.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.