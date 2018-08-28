Coconino Community College offers hybrid courses on South Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Coconino Community College (CCC), is offering hybrid courses at Albright Training Center in Grand Canyon National Park. Enrollment is open until Sept. 6.

The courses, include face-to-face classroom time and labs every other Friday by an instructor and include additional content online. The classes are being offered in responses to the community’s requests for more live teaching throughout the county.

“Offering courses at the Grand Canyon, beyond our offerings in the high school, will be a benefit to the communities of Tusayan, Grand Canyon Village and Valle,” said Kay Leum, CCC’s Director of Special Projects and Grants. “The four fall courses are designed for students who work.”

Classes offered at Albright Training Center include the following:

BIO 181: Unity of Life, an introductory general education course for science and health majors,

ENG 099: Fundamentals of Composition, a pre-college course that prepares students for success in ENG 101 and other college courses,

MAT 088: Pre-Algebra, a pre-college course that prepares students for college-level math courses and

SPC 100: Fundamentals of Speech Communication, a general education course for effectively communicating with large and small audiences.

Leum said courses are modeled on classes that were used as a pilot project last year at the Page campus.

“The group of students taking the Friday courses became close and used each other as resources and for support,” Leum said of the classes offered in Page.

“It’s a good experience. It’s a lot better than the classes where I haven’t met my instructors in person,” said Patrick St. Germain, a student from Page who is working toward a degree in space or aeronautics engineering programs.

He added that he appreciated the one-on-one time that allowed the instructors to better get to know the students.

“It seems to give me a better understanding,” St. Germain said. “And as teachers, they can see where we’re struggling and need help.”

The first meeting at the Albright Training Center will be Sept. 7. Students wishing to register for the Grand Canyon or Page hybrid courses can do so at www.coconino.edu.

