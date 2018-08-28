Suspect in Yellowstone bison incident pleaded guilty

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Raymond Reinke, 55, from Pendleton, Oregon, appeared Aug. 23, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming.

Reinke, scheduled for a trial, entered a change of plea Aug. 23. He pleaded guilty to four charges in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. The charge of under the influence of alcohol on July 28 in Grand Teton and a disorderly conduct charge on July 31 in Yellowstone were dismissed.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen accepted the terms of the plea agreement for the Class B misdemeanors. Sentencing included:

•130 days of incarceration

•$70 in court fees and assessments, with no additional fines incurred

•five years of unsupervised probation

•Alcohol and bar ban

•Substance abuse evaluation and successful treatment if required by the evaluation

•Alcohol testing upon reasonable suspicion

•Submit to searching for alcohol and/or controlled substances upon reasonable suspicion

Additionally, the U.S. Magistrate added as a condition of Reinke’s probation a five-year ban from entering Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, and Glacier National Park, where the incidents and subsequent warrant arrest occurred Aug. 2.

“The judge’s decision today reinforces the park’s commitment toward protecting wildlife and other natural resources as well as our visiting public,” said Yellowstone National Park Deputy Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We encourage everyone to commit to stewardship of our public lands while enjoying our national parks and respecting the experiences of others.”

On Aug. 8, Reinke pleaded not guilty to charges in Yellowstone National Park that included disturbing wildlife, disorderly conduct, and carrying an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Additionally, charges in Grand Teton National Park included being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that endangers self or other, interfering with agency functions/resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace, which resulted in an arrest and ultimately a revocation of bond conditions.

Information provided by NPS.