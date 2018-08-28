Woman found guilty of aiding a fugitive in Grand Canyon National Park sentenced to prison

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — After pleading guilty to two counts of providing false information to law enforcement, Victoria Marie Eck, 28, has been sentenced to serve time in federal prison. The charges arose from an incident in Grand Canyon National Park when Eck lied to investigators to conceal the identity of her traveling companion, who was wanted for murder in Texas.

On the afternoon of June 11, U.S. Park Rangers observed a driver make multiple traffic violations and a series of maneuvers consistent with an attempt to evade contact. Rangers were able to stop the vehicle at a campground kiosk. The driver of the vehicle was unable to produce a license or identification. Court documents describe how the man provided a false name and date of birth to the rangers. The passenger of the vehicle, Eck, did have valid identification but told the rangers a series of lies to hide the driver’s identity.

Together with the rangers, Special Agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) ultimately identified the driver as Darrius Deshone Johnson, 25. Johnson was a wanted fugitive out of the state of Texas for murder, where it was alleged he had shot another man in the neck and head five times. Johnson was taken into custody and extradited to Texas.

Investigators recovered a stolen shotgun, a revolver, and financial documents that did not belong to Eck or Johnson in the vehicle. Additionally, the vehicle did not have valid registration, insurance or license plates.

Eck was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons and is serving two concurrent terms of 120 days incarceration. She was also ordered to pay court fines.

Information provided by NPS.