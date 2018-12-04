Celebrate Christmas canyon-style with local and regional events

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With snow dusting the rim and carols in the air, opportunities to spread Christmas cheer are everywhere in canyon country.

Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 8

The annual Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance takes place at the El Tovar Hotel Dec. 8. This year’s theme is “Community Quilt.” The Rotary Club will also announce the 2018 Community Leader of the Year.

Tickets are $50 per person and proceeds from the event will benefit the Rotary Club’s scholarship program for Grnad Canyon School graduates. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary member.

Grand Canyon School winter band concert Dec. 12

Grand Canyon School middle and high school bands will perform their annual winter concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in the school’s multipurpose room. The concerts are free and open to the public — support your local band students!

Music Under the Stars presents Sounds of the Season Dec. 15

Local musicians will present a holiday concert for community members at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Community Building. The concert will feature traditional carols and songs of the holiday season and is free and open to the public.

Family movie night: “Arthur Christmas” Dec. 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 6 p.m. This week’s feature is “Arthur Christmas” (Rated PG). Santa’s clumsy son Arthur sets out on a mission with St. Nick’s father to give out a present they misplaced to a young girl in less than 2 hours.Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Rec Center Christmas Fest Dec. 24

Grand Canyon Rec Center will host its annual Christmas Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24. The event is free and open to the community and refreshments will be provided. Celebrate with your fellow community members at this family-friendly event.

Rec Center Christmas Social Dec. 25

Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Christmas Social at 11 a.m. Dec. 25. The event is free and open to the community and refreshments will be provided. Celebrate with your fellow community members at this family-friendly event.