Grand Canyon Phantoms selected to All-Region volleyball, soccer teams

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. -- Seven Grand Canyon Phantoms were named to AIA's all-region soccer and volleyball teams. Grand Canyon soccer players Nolan Lyle (first team), Melakai Longhoma (honorable mention), Aleryn Reid (honorable mention) and Rufus Keebahe (second team) were named to the AIA All-Region teams. Volleyball players Natalie Ramos (honorable mention), Calley Scheller (second team) and Cayli Miles (honorable mention) were named to the AIA All-Region volleyball teams.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.