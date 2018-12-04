Grand Canyon Phantoms selected to All-Region volleyball, soccer teams

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. -- Seven Grand Canyon Phantoms were named to AIA's all-region soccer and volleyball teams. Grand Canyon soccer players Nolan Lyle (first team), Melakai Longhoma (honorable mention), Aleryn Reid (honorable mention) and Rufus Keebahe (second team) were named to the AIA All-Region teams. Volleyball players Natalie Ramos (honorable mention), Calley Scheller (second team) and Cayli Miles (honorable mention) were named to the AIA All-Region volleyball teams.