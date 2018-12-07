Pile burning continues north of Parks

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Fire crews will continue burning piles at numerous locations across the Kaibab National Forest today.

Fire personnel on the Williams Ranger District will be moving to an area known as Kaufman Springs today approximately four miles north of the community of Parks to continue with operations.

Several units of slash piles on the south side of Government Hill, west of County Road 141 are scheduled to be treated over the weeks ahead. One-hundred and fourteen acres will be ignited today just west of Wright Hill and crews hope to continue working in this area next week if weather conditions allow.

Objectives for these pile burns include reducing fuels resulting from previous forest restoration projects and improving overall forest health and resiliency. Piles typically burn rapidly and produce far less smoke for shorter durations than larger broadcast burns over the landscape.

Minimal to light smoke impacts are anticipated, however air quality will be monitored closely and actions will be taken as necessary to minimize the effects to residential developed areas.

The public can view approved prescribed fires for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov/.

Prescribed fires on the Kaibab National Forest begin with the forest’s designator “KNF.” More information about smoke and public health is available at bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness.