Annual Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance celebrates community spirit, inclusion

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Rotary Club hosted its annual Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 8 at the El Tovar Hotel. This year’s theme was a Community Quilt, a celebration of all the different people and personalities that make up the gateway community of Tusayan and the way they come together despite differences.

Traditionally, the Rotary Club also names its Community Leader of the Year — someone who has made many important contributions to the community throughout the year.

The 2018 Community Leader of the Year is Mike Scott. Working with the communities of Grand Canyon, Tusyan and Valle, along with St. Mary’s Food Bank, Scott speaheaded a program to serve more than 1,800 sack lunches to community children throughout the summer.

Scott said around 30 percent of the communities’ eligible children were served at several locations and next year he hopes that number reaches 55 to 65 percent.