Annual Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance celebrates community spirit, inclusion

Grand Canyon Community Church's Mike Scott named 2018 Community Leader of the Year

Mike Scott was named Community Leader of the Year for 2018 at the annual Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 8. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

Mike Scott was named Community Leader of the Year for 2018 at the annual Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 8. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: December 11, 2018 10:18 a.m.

    • GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Rotary Club hosted its annual Holiday Dinner Dance Dec. 8 at the El Tovar Hotel. This year’s theme was a Community Quilt, a celebration of all the different people and personalities that make up the gateway community of Tusayan and the way they come together despite differences.

    Photo Gallery

    2018 Holiday Dinner Dance

    Traditionally, the Rotary Club also names its Community Leader of the Year — someone who has made many important contributions to the community throughout the year.

    The 2018 Community Leader of the Year is Mike Scott. Working with the communities of Grand Canyon, Tusyan and Valle, along with St. Mary’s Food Bank, Scott speaheaded a program to serve more than 1,800 sack lunches to community children throughout the summer.

    Scott said around 30 percent of the communities’ eligible children were served at several locations and next year he hopes that number reaches 55 to 65 percent.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.