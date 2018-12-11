Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 12

Grand Canyon School winter band concert Dec. 12

Grand Canyon School middle and high school bands will perform their annual winter concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 in the school’s multipurpose room. The concerts are free and open to the public — support your local band students!

Flagstaff shopping trip Dec. 13 and 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Dec. 13 and 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Mission Impossible: Fallout” Dec. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Crazy Rich Asians” (Rated PG-13) starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh. This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

HeartSaver CPR class Dec. 15

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. Dec. 15. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Music Under the Stars presents Sounds of the Season Dec. 15

Local musicians will present a holiday concert for community members at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Community Building. The concert will feature traditional carols and songs of the holiday season and is free and open to the public.

Family movie night: “Arthur Christmas” Dec. 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 6 p.m. This week’s feature is “Arthur Christmas” (Rated PG). Santa’s clumsy son Arthur sets out on a mission with St. Nick’s father to give out a present they misplaced to a young girl in less than 2 hours.Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Bearizona Wild Wonderland trip Dec. 16

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a rip to Bearizona’s Wild Wonderland Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. Cost is $10 plus the price of admission. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Rec Center Christmas Fest Dec. 24

Grand Canyon Rec Center will host its annual Christmas Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24. The event is free and open to the community and refreshments will be provided. Celebrate with your fellow community members at this family-friendly event.

Rec Center Christmas Social Dec. 25

Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Christmas Social at 11 a.m. Dec. 25. The event is free and open to the community and refreshments will be provided. Celebrate with your fellow community members at this family-friendly event.

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank Dec. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Hermit Road open to vehicle traffic through Feb. 28

Hermit Road on the South Rim of Grand canyon National Park is now open to private vehicle traffic through Feb. 28. Parking is available at several overlooks and Hermits Rest at the end of the 12-mile route. The Red Route shuttle bus is not running and will resume operation March 1.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Grand Canyon community choir meets Tuesdays

Weekly rehearsal for the Grand Canyon community choir will begin at 7 p.m. Rec Center iano room. All skill levels are welcome to join.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.