Lady Phantoms lose rematch with Mogollon; Phantoms drop tough game

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With the regular season now in full swing, the Grand Canyon Phantoms basketball teams are facing rematches with some of their toughest competitors throughout the season.

The Lady Phantoms faced the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners Dec. 3, cruising to an easy win 58 to 10. Through four quarters of tough defense and even scoring, the Lady Phantoms had a balanced attack.

Each team member had at least one basket with sophomore Alana Keebahe leading the scoring with 15 points. Fellow sophomores Savannah Longhoma and Maria Dugi dropped in 8 points apiece, followed by seniors Karina Ibarra and Makiah Kennedy with 5 points. Cayli Miles, Natalie Ramos, Betsey Sullivan, Anlylian Moquino, Ariel Morris, Jennifer Alvarado and Lillian Lepree also scored in the game.

The defense fell into place behind Morris’ 13 rebounds, allowing the Lady Roadrunners no more than 3 points in any quarter.

The Lady Phantoms faced their toughest conference opponent, the Mogollon Lady Mustangs, on the road Dec. 7. After falling behind 20-12 after the first quarter, the Lady Phantoms battled for a comback, going into the half down by 11 point, 37-26. The Phantoms went on a run in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Mustangs 25-10, briefly taking the lead after thr third quarter. The Lady Mustangs came back in the fourth, however, outscoring the Pady Phantoms 24-11 to hold on for a 9-point win, 71-62.

Miles led the offensive attack for the Lady Phantoms, putting up 21 points and managing 8 steals. Keebahe contributed 14 points, including 6 from beyond the arc, and hauled in 6 rebounds. Longhoma and Dugi chipped in 10 and 8 points, respectively, and Moquino, Ibarra and Kara Austin rounded out the scoring for the Lady Phantoms.

Phantoms take tough loss to Mustangs on the road

The Phantoms faced off against the Mustangs in Heber Dec. 7, dropping a tough game on the road.

The Phantoms’ fast-paced offense had a hard time keeping pace with the Mustangs for the first half, down 36-19 heading into the locker room at intermission.

The Phantoms came out of the locker room in the second half strong, capitalizing on a slower Mogollon team to make up some of the deficit. The Phantoms outscored the Mustangs 17-11 in the final period, but it wasn’t enough to cut into the first half-lead and the Phantoms lost 61-47.

Junior Melakai Longhoma had a strong game for the Phantoms, scoring 17 points and pulling down a game-leading 14 rebounds, including 5 offensive rebounds under the bucket. Senior Aleryn Reid was close behind with 12 points and 4 assists. Rufus Keebahe added 7 points, 4 assists and 2 steals and Cordell Bob finished the game with 6 points, all from downtown.

Both teams will face conference rival Joseph City at home Dec. 14, followed by BASIS Dec. 15 for the Phantoms and Ash Fork Dec. 20 for the Lady Phantoms.