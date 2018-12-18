Around the Canyon: Week of Dec. 19

Rec Center holiday hours

The Rec Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 25.

Family movie night: “Arthur Christmas” Dec. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free family movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 6 p.m. This week’s feature is “Arthur Christmas” (Rated PG). Santa’s clumsy son Arthur sets out on a mission with St. Nick’s father to give out a present they misplaced to a young girl in less than 2 hours.Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

See “The Polar Express” free at the IMAX Dec. 21



The Grand Canyon National Geographic Visitor Center will host a free showing of “The Polar Express” at 6:30 p.m. This event is open to members of the Tusayan and Grand Canyon community.

Friday Night Flix: “Equalizer 2” Dec. 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Equalizer 2” (Rated R) starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Ashton Sanders. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when that is someone he loves? Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Rec Center Christmas Fest Dec. 24

Grand Canyon Rec Center will host its annual Christmas Fest from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24. The event is free and open to the community and refreshments will be provided. Celebrate with your fellow community members at this family-friendly event.

Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24

Grand Canyon Community Church will offer a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 8 p.m. Dec. 24 at Shrine of the Ages auditorium. Offerings collected at the service willbenefit the Grand Canyon Assistance Fund.

Rec Center Christmas Social Dec. 25

Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Christmas Social at 11 a.m. Dec. 25. The event is free and open to the community and refreshments will be provided. Celebrate with your fellow community members at this family-friendly event.

Flagstaff shopping trip Dec. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Dec. 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Hermit Road open to vehicle traffic through Feb. 28

Hermit Road on the South Rim of Grand canyon National Park is now open to private vehicle traffic through Feb. 28. Parking is available at several overlooks and Hermits Rest at the end of the 12-mile route. The Red Route shuttle bus is not running and will resume operation March 1.

New Year’s Eve karaoke Dec. 31

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Bring your friends and sing along.