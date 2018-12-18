Grand Canyon airport plans renovations, upgrades to facilities

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Tucked back behind ponderosa pines and helipads, the Grand Canyon Airport is one of the first things visitors see as they drive north toward the Grand Canyon and its gateway community of Tusayan.

Built in 1967, the facilities have mostly stood the test of time, but airport manager Matt Smith has big plans in store for the terminal, and plans to make it a modern, welcoming flight center.

Before undertaking any cosmetic plans, Smith said a number of other issues must first be addressed. For example, the bathrooms in the terminal are scheduled to be upgraded next year because they aren’t compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) passed in 1990. The airport was awarded funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to bring the bathrooms up to code. The Grand Canyon Airport is the only airport in the state owned and operated by ADOT.

Smith said the bathroom upgrades were a good place to start, both because it’s a fairly small-scale project and because he can now request more funds to bring the rest of the airport into compliance with ADA. Not only would Smith like to provide ADA access throughout the terminal, he’s also hoping to make it a more inviting, relaxing atmosphere by raising the roof, moving businesses to the east side of the building and installing large plate glass windows with a view of the tarmac.

“People can come in, hang out, look out the big windows and stay warm,” he said.

A project like that, however, can’t be funded with grant money from the FAA, and Smith said the airport doesn’t have the budget to absorb that kind of cost. Funding would have to be secured through the state legislature.

In addition to plans for the bathroom remodel, Smith said the airport is also working on high-level maintenance and compliance projects for outside the terminal as well. ADOT is currently working on a drainage master plan for the airport property, and Smith said it should be ready in the next two to three months.

With the drainage master plan in mind, Smith said the first major project is repaving and widening the runway to comply with FAA regulations. In addition to widening it slightly, ADOT will also construct 25-foot shoulders on each side in case a plane should ever slide off the runway.

“We don’t want to go in there and lay all new pavement, and then a year later have to come back and cut a section out so we can lay a drain or something,” he said.

Actual design of the drainage projects is still a couple of years away, Smith added, but having a list of anticipated projects makes it easier to request grant funding from the FAA.

“It’s kind of like making a laundry list of things to do,” Smith said. “Once I have that list in my hand, I can take it to the FAA and say ‘Hey, look at my list, you have to give me the money (for these projects).’”

After the runway and drainage projects, Smith has plans to redesign the apron, or the area the separates the tarmac from the terminal, to be more visitor and user friendly. Once that project is on the books, the roadways and parking lot around the terminal will be addressed.

“The road was really designed for private vehicles to come in and drop people off for their flights, but what we’re really seeing is big motor coaches, sometimes even double decker motor coaches, so I really need to strengthen the road and beef it up quite a bit with a higher-grade asphalt so it can survive both the winters and the heavier use,” he explained.

Although these projects are several years from both design and completion, it’s important to plan them with each of the others in mind. Smith described most of the projects as high-level maintenance — ongoing capital improvement projects that ensure the facilities are continually in safe working order.

Smith also said the capital improvement projects offers another benefit to the community aside from potential increases in tourism dollars — high-paying jobs. By doing at least $2-3 million in capital improvement projects every year, Smith said he thinks many locals could find work with construction companies.