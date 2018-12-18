Lady Phantoms trounce Wildcats, Phantoms split last two contests

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In their fast-paced, high-scoring style, the Lady Phantoms ran over the Joseph City Wildcats, 59-25, at home Dec. 14.

Cayli Miles and Savannah Longhoma led the offense with 16 points apiece — the Lady Phantoms outscored the Wildcats by 15 points in the first quarter and went into the half with a comfortable lead, 31-14. The Lady Phantoms came out strong again in the third, scoring 24 points and holding the Wildcats to just six going into the final period. The Lady Phantoms coasted for the final period of the game for a decisive win.

Along with her 16 points, Miles contributed six steals and five assists; Longhoma had four steals and a game-high eight assists. Sophomore Alana Keebahe hauled in seven rebounds and grabbed five steals while contributing 5 points, and freshman Ariel Morris also pulled in seven rebounds. Maria Dugi scored seven, Kara Austin six, Natalie Ramos five and Sherice Keevama and Makiah Kennedy dropped in a field goal each to round out the scoring.

The Lady Phantoms will face Ash Fork Dec. 20 and Rock Point Dec. 21 before heading to San Francisco for the West Coast Jamboree Dec. 26. The girls are one of over 150 teams from up and down the west coast to compete in the tournament, and one of only two teams from Arizona. See the Dec. 26 edition of the Williams-Grand Canyon News for an updated tournament bracket.

Phantoms defeat BASIS after loss to Joseph City

After a tough outing on the road against Mogollon, the Phantoms played a closed game at home against Joseph City Dec. 14. After keeping pace with the Wildcats through the first quarter, the Phantoms fell behind in the second, getting outscored 10-2 and going into halftime down by 8 points.

Both teams came out of the locker room strong, and the Phantoms traded baskets with the Wildcats most of the third quarter and were down by just 11 points going into the final period. The Phantoms outscored the Wildcats in the fourth quarter, shaving a few points off the deficit, but were ultimately unable to overcome the sluggish second quarter. The Phantoms lost by seven points, 58-51.

Senior and team leader Aleryn Reid shouldered the scoring for the Phantoms, contributing a game-high 28 points, including 4-of-6 buckets from the three-point line, seven rebounds and four steals. Rufus Keebahe scored 16 and also pulled in seven rebounds and five steals, followed by Cordell Bob with 5 points and three steals. Elijah Dugi had 2 points.

After the loss to Joseph City, the Phantoms came back to defeat the BASIS Yeti, 55-49. The Phantoms took the first quarter, outscoring the Yeti 15-11 behind Reid’s fast-paced scoring attack. After another sluggish second quarter, however, the Yeti came from behind to lead by 2 points heading into halftime.

The Phantoms emerged from the locker room with their first-quarter energy, outscoring the Yeti 20-13 to regain the lead and give the Phantoms a cushion heading into the last period. After trading baskets with the Yeti, the Phantoms were able to hang onto the lead and the win, defeating the Yeti 55-49.

Reid led all scorers with 26 points, as well as four assists and four steals. Bob contributed 14 points and 5 rebounds. Keebahe anchored the Phantoms defense, providing pressure while grabbing six rebounds and eight steals. Senior Elijah Dugi turned in his best game of the season with 10 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Head coach David Perkins said the team is turning to its bench mid-season, with eight players off the roster for the past two games. But the bench has come through, Perkins said, with sophomore Craig Wadsworth collecting three key defensive rebounds in the fourth quarter to help secure the win. Perkins said sixteen different players have contributed to the varsity team this year.

“We are seeing a growing number of boys at the school interested in playing basketball, and we appreciate every one of them,” Perkins said. “We have needed every player this year.”

The Phantoms will face Ash Fork Dec. 20 in a Route 66 Holiday Classic rematch and Rock Point Dec. 21. Both teams will pick up with the regular season Jan. 4 after the winter break.