Letter to the editor: Merry Christmas from Grand Canyon School

To the community:

What a wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is upon Grand Canyon {School and all its inhabitants-the stu6ents, teachers, paraprofessionals, office staff and I maintenance. The elementary school hallway is donned with garland and wreaths, staff members are sneaking gifts to their “secret santas”, the high school is busy studying for final exams, and our youngsters are buzzing with excitement for Santa and parties.

It has been a productive year here with many reasons to celebrate! The elementary is working on a variety of holiday projects that are incorporated into state standards, middle school and high school are preparing for semester exams, Culinary students prepared an amazing guitar cake for Mr. Monk, and our High School Girl’s Basketball team is preparing for a tournament in San Francisco.

Our music teacher, Mr. Monk, held his final band concert of his canyon career. We will miss both he and his wife, Amala, as they have provided so many musical and environmental opportunities for our students. We wish them the best!

The Grand Canyon School Administration would like to thank you all for your support and dedication to our school. It is a joy to work with such creative and fun people, and we look forward to making more academic progress second semester. We wish you a Happy Holiday season and enjoy your time together with your families.

Sincerely,

Lori Rommel

Dean of Students

Grand Canyon School