Around the Canyon: week of Dec. 26

Flagstaff shopping trip Dec. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Dec. 28. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Peppermint” Dec. 28

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Peppermint” (Rated PG-13) starring Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. and John Ortiz. Five years after her husband and daughter are killed in a senseless act of violence, a woman comes back from self-imposed exile to seek revenge against those responsible and the system that let them go free. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

New Year’s Eve karaoke Dec. 31

The Rec Center will host karaoke beginning at 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Bring your friends and sing along.

Hermit Road open to vehicle traffic through Feb. 28

Hermit Road on the South Rim of Grand canyon National Park is now open to private vehicle traffic through Feb. 28. Parking is available at several overlooks and Hermits Rest at the end of the 12-mile route. The Red Route shuttle bus is not running and will resume operation March 1.