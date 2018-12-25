Dawn Otto joins advertising team at Observer

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Navajo-Hopi Observer and Williams-Grand Canyon News welcomes new account executive Dawn Otto to both papers.

Otto will cover the west side of Flagstaff, Winslow and Holbrook areas for the Navajo-Hopi Observer and Grand Canyon, Seligman and Ash Fork for the Williams-Grand Canyon News.

Otto has had various jobs in the past, including working as security at a casino in Oregon, emergency medical responder and field training officer. She is also a certified private investigator. She has an associate’s degree in criminal justice.

“I was trying to get into law…it didn’t work,” Otto said. “I’m still trying to find what I want to do when I grow up.”

While Otto’s background is in criminal justice, she is learning a lot about newspapers in her new job.

Otto lived in Oregon for 18 years before moving to Arizona five years ago. She was born and raised in Wyoming. Around a month ago, Otto decided to take the plunge and move fulltime to Williams. About the same time she became an account executive for the newspapers.

“I was interested in the job because of the location of it,” Otto said. “Not having to have the commute, the small town. I’ve lived in small towns pretty much my whole life… just the hometown.”

Otto’s boyfriend also lives in Williams and the wear and tear on her truck from visiting every weekend made the decision to move easier.

While it’s only been a month, Otto said she is finding she likes her job, despite not being able to picture herself doing it at first.

“I didn’t realize everything that goes into a paper,” Otto said. “It’s a ton to learn and I like learning new stuff.”

When not working to pay the bills, Otto is a nature, landscape and wildlife photographer,. She is self-taught and tries to get her name and pictures out there. Her work can be found on Facebook at Dawn R. Otto Photography.

“Usually, on my days off, I’m out taking pictures…there are so many places to go here,” Otto said.

Otto can be reached at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3612 or dotto@williamsnews.