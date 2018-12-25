Out of the past: burros in the Grand Canyon

Feral burros once roamed the inner canyon. They were brought into the canyon to help miners work the lead, copper and asbestos mines more than 100 years ago —when the miners left, the burros were set free. This small herd was photographed in 1975. The NPS and non-profit rescue groups relocated more than 500 burros out of Grand Canyon National Park in the 1990s using helicopters with slings and cowboy wranglers.