Preparing for the worst: technical rescue training on the South Rim

An artificial high directional (tripod) is utilized on the upper edge during a technical rescue training on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park Dec. 13.
Grand Canyon Emergency Services perform technical rescues in all conditions provided the environment is safe for both staff and the patient.
