Santa gives a shout out to Grand Canyon kids at Squire

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at the Grand Canyon Best Western Premier Squire Inn Dec. 20. (Submitted photo)
Santa, Mrs. Clause and Frosty left the reindeer at the North Pole and headed to the Squire Inn to meet Grand Canyon kids one last time before Christmas Dec. 20.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are greeted by a snowman at the Grand Canyon Best Western Premiere Squire Inn Dec. 20. (Submitted photo)
