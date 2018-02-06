16th annual Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival kicks off Feb. 15

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Casual movie-goers, film buffs and those with a keen interest in the environment can all find something to talk about at the 15th annual Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival Feb. 15-18.

The festival takes place at the Orpheum Theater, The Rendezvous, Flagstaff Bike Revolution, Brightside Book Shop and Dark Sky Brewery.

This year’s festival will feature local storytellers like Brad Dimock and Dave Edwards, spoken word artists Craig Childs, Briana Hammerstrom and Rowie Shebala, local musical artists including Peter McLaughlin, and special speakers, including artist Bruce Aiken and community health advocate and counselor Davona Blackhorse.

For four days, the festival will host events throughout Flagstaff in conjunction with the 55 feature films that will be shown at the Orpheum, Firecreek Coffee and Flagstaff Bike Revolution. The event presents the work of local, amateur and seasoned filmmakers and focuses on creating a healthy environment, as well as some of the things the make the region unique. Coffeehouse-style presentations will be held throughout the event with local filmmakers, artists, musicians and photographers.

Featured films include:

40 Winters — Feb. 16, 7-10 p.m. in Flagstaff Bike Revolution. The film follows adventurer Simon Donato, professional obstacle course racer Ryan Atkins, and ultra-runner Adam Campbell as they attempt to traverse the 11 peaks of the iconic Mt. Rundle ridge in a single day.

A Glimpse of the Diné – Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m. at The Orpheum. The film documents a little glimpse of the Diné People (Navajo) and their culture at the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Arizona.

A Higher Crawling —Feb. 17 10 a.m. — noon at The Orpheum. Two titans at the top of their game set their sights on their next big climb.

Special events include:

‘Follow Your Heart:’ A film tribute to our dear friend Katie Lee — Feb. 16, 7-10 p.m. at The Orpheum. Friends and collaborators of Katie will be on hand to help celebrate her spirit on a stage she graced many times. There will be a special selection of films that evoke the daring, passion, and hope she inspired.

‘Uranium: Ignominous Legacy on the Colorado Plateau’ — Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at Firecreek Coffee. Join artists, activists and representatives of Colorado Plateau Indigenous communities as we discuss the devastating effects of Uranium mining that has already occurred, instill motivation to clean it up, and fuel the desire to speak out against the threat of new mines opening near Grand Canyon. Two films ‘Too precious to Mine’ and ‘Half Life: The Story of America’s Last Uranium Mill’ will be screened in this special event followed by a panel discussion with Tribal leaders who are directly affected.

A full schedule of films and events can be found at http://www.flagstaffmountainfilms.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018_FMFF_Program.pdf.

This year’s event will be a single-use plastic-free event — guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable 16-ounce cup or water bottle.

Session tickets for individual presentations are $10 for adults, $7 for students and $5 for children. Four-day passes valid for the entire festival, are $50 for adults and $25 for students. Tickets are available at the venue door for every scheduled session. Passes can be purchased online or at the Orpheum Theater. For those purchasing passes online, tickets will not be mailed – they must be picked up at the Orpheum Theater will-call window during festival hours.