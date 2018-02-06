Around the Canyon: Week of Feb. 7

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting Feb. 7

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet Feb. 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Tusayan Town Council meeting Feb. 7

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Williams and Bearizona trip Feb. 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Feb. 8. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Only the Brave” Feb. 9

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the multipurpose room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Only the Brave” (Rated PG-13) starring Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and Jeff Bridges. The film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters who risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Fourth annual Flagstaff Chocolate Walk Feb. 10

Flagstaff Visitor Center is hosting the Fourth annual Flagstaff Chocolate Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 in historic downtown Flagstaff. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

The Flagstaff Chocolate Walk is a one-day chocolate tasting adventure where you can enjoy all different varieties of chocolates; exploring downtown businesses in a unique and flavorful way. Proceeds from this year’s Chocolate Walk will go to the Theatrikos performance group.

Sedona hiking day trip Feb. 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Sedona Feb. 13. Cost is $23 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Valentine’s Day donut social Feb. 14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a Valentine’s Day donut social at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. The event is free and open to the community.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 5 p.m. to close every Sunday.

Walking Dead viewing party Sundays at 7 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold a walking Dead viewing party every Sunday at 7 p.m. in the MPR.

Zumba class meets Mondays

A zumba class will be held at 6 p.m. Monday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Workout Club meets Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Workout Club will meet at 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the MPR and Thursdays in the Piano Room. All are welcome to attend. More information can be found by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Group Cardio class meets Wednesdays

A group cardio class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights in the MPR. All fitness levels are welcome.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.