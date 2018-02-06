New overlook, railings, accessible rim trail among improvements at Horseshoe Bend

PAGE, Ariz. —Improvements at the rim of the Horseshoe Bend Overlook in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area were recently completed, including a new overlook and railing.

Additional improvements include a trail to the rim that meets Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) standards for accessibility and blends with the natural environment, and two shade structures with benches along the new trail. A small, ABA accessible viewing area with safety railing will be available at the overlook rim.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s Horseshoe Bend Overlook has become an iconic destination area for tourists from all over the world, and visitation has increased significantly. We’re excited to work alongside our partners, the City of Page, to address the needed improvements.”

Construction of a viewing platform and rim railing will greatly increase visitor safety at the rim for families while also meeting accessibility standards. The rim railing will encompass a viewing area at the terminus of the trail.

The improvements were funded by visitor entrance fees to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the city of Page, Arizona Parks and Trails, Coconino County, and Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas Guest Donation Program in collaboration with the Glen Canyon Natural History Association.